Pressure Cooker Saffron Risotto

Author Name: rrri630

Review Body: I have not tried this recipe yet, but I do make risotto often in my electric pressure cooker and I get a much creamier risotto that still has a bit of "bite" to the grain as it should be! I use aborio rice, with a 4 min cook time and quick release, then put my pot on Saute and stir a couple minutes to preferred consistency. An I agree with another reviewer.... where is the beautiful saffron color? I normally soak my saffron threads in the wine first

Review Rating:

Date Published: 2018-02-02