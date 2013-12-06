Pressure-Cooker Chicken Stock
The pressure cooker really makes short work of stock. Compared with a traditional recipe, this chicken stock takes about one-fifth the time and squeezes more flavor out of the meat and bones (using 4 pounds instead of 6). Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds chicken bones, backs, legs or wings
  • 2 celery ribs, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium unpeeled onion, quartered

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large (8 quart) pressure cooker, combine all of the ingredients with 2 quarts of water. Close and seal the pressure cooker and bring it to full pressure over high heat. (This may take 10 minutes or more.) Reduce the heat to low or just high enough to maintain full pressure and cook for 30 minutes. Release the steam according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Step 2    

Slowly pour the stock through a fine strainer into a large heatproof bowl, leaving behind any particles at the bottom of the pot; press lightly on the solids to extract the liquid. If necessary, return the stock to the cleaned pot and boil until reduced to 2 quarts. Let cool completely before refrigerating.

