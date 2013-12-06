Preserved Lemons

How to Make It
Step
Wash the lemons and quarter them, leaving them attached at the stem end. Sprinkle the insides with kosher salt and reshape the fruit, then pack them in a canning jar, sprinkling salt generously between the layers. Add 2 tablespoons of kosher salt, cinnamon sticks, bay leaves, black peppercorns and fresh lemon juice to cover, leaving 1/2 inch of space at the top. Seal the jar and let the lemons stand in a warm place for four weeks, turning the jar upside down from time to time. To use, discard the pulp and rinse the peel under running water.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5