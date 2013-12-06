Preserved Lemons

Step

Wash the lemons and quarter them, leaving them attached at the stem end. Sprinkle the insides with kosher salt and reshape the fruit, then pack them in a canning jar, sprinkling salt generously between the layers. Add 2 tablespoons of kosher salt, cinnamon sticks, bay leaves, black peppercorns and fresh lemon juice to cover, leaving 1/2 inch of space at the top. Seal the jar and let the lemons stand in a warm place for four weeks, turning the jar upside down from time to time. To use, discard the pulp and rinse the peel under running water.