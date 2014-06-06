Preserved-Lemon Pudding with Basil Syrup

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Lemon Pudding In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 1 tablespoon of water. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the sugar.

Step 2 Make the Lemon Pudding In a medium, heavy saucepan, combine the cream and vanilla and bring to a simmer. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle the cream into the egg yolk mixture. Pour the custard base into the saucepan and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, 3 to 4 minutes. Strain the custard into a medium bowl. Add the softened gelatin and whisk until dissolved. Press a sheet of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the pudding and let cool to room temperature.

Step 3 Make the Lemon Pudding In a blender, puree the preserved lemon and lemon juice until well combined. Stir the lemon puree into the pudding. Cover again with plastic wrap and refrigerate the pudding until cold and thick, at least 3 hours or overnight.

Step 4 Make the Basil Syrup Fill a medium bowl with ice water. In a medium saucepan of boiling water, blanch the 1 cup of basil leaves until they are very tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and transfer the basil to the ice bath to cool. Drain well and squeeze dry. In a blender, combine the basil and simple syrup with 1 tablespoon of water and puree until smooth.