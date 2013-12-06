Preserved Lemon and Apricot Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 In a saucepan, combine the sugar and water and stir over moderate heat until the sugar dissolves. Add the lemon slices and simmer over low heat until the syrup becomes quite thick, about 20 minutes. Let cool to room temperature. Set aside 12 of the nicest lemon slices; finely chop the rest and reserve the syrup.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 10-inch round cake pan. In a small saucepan, warm the wine. Add the apricots and soak for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, spread the almond slices on a rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven for about 7 minutes, or until golden brown; leave the oven on. Transfer the almonds to a plate to cool. Sift the flour with the baking powder.

Step 3 In a large bowl, using an electric mixer on high speed, beat the butter with the sugar until light and fluffy, about 8 minutes. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well between each addition. On medium speed, gradually blend in half of the flour mixture. Add the chopped preserved lemons and the apricots with their soaking liquid and mix lightly. Gently blend in the remaining flour mixture. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the almonds.