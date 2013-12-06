Precious Potato Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 2
Marcia Kiesel
September 1996

This salad showcases flavorful tiny new potatoes, available at farmers' markets. They're served on mâche, or lamb's lettuce; to clean it, trim the roots, keeping the heads intact, and rinse well.Italian white truffle oil adds a rich, luxurious flavor to the salad, though you can replace it with one extra tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil.Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound tiny new potatoes, such as fingerlings
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon white truffle oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 pound mâche
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh spearmint

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a steamer basket set over 1 inch of boiling water, steam the potatoes until tender, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the olive oil, truffle oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a bowl, toss the mâche with 1 tablespoon of the dressing; arrange on a platter. Add the potatoes to the bowl and toss with the remaining dressing. Mound the potatoes on the mâche and sprinkle with the mint.

