Precious Potato Salad

This salad showcases flavorful tiny new potatoes, available at farmers' markets. They're served on mâche, or lamb's lettuce; to clean it, trim the roots, keeping the heads intact, and rinse well.Italian white truffle oil adds a rich, luxurious flavor to the salad, though you can replace it with one extra tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil.Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a steamer basket set over 1 inch of boiling water, steam the potatoes until tender, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the olive oil, truffle oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt and pepper.
In a bowl, toss the mâche with 1 tablespoon of the dressing; arrange on a platter. Add the potatoes to the bowl and toss with the remaining dressing. Mound the potatoes on the mâche and sprinkle with the mint.
