Prebaked Orange Pastry Shell

Stir together flour and salt in a medium bowl. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in lard until mixture resembles small peas. Using a fork, gradually stir in 5 tablespoons orange juice; stir until dough comes together. (Add remaining 2 tablespoons orange juice, 1 tablespoon at a time, if needed.) Flatten dough into a disk; wrap in plastic wrap, and chill 1 hour or up to 2 days.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350°F. Unwrap dough, and roll into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Without stretching dough, fit dough circle into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold edge of dough under, and crimp edges or press with the tines of a fork. Using a fork, prick bottom of dough all over. Freeze 15 minutes. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and cool pastry shell completely before filling, about 30 minutes.