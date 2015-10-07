Prawn Tomato and Cilantro Curry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
June 2014

A basic Indian tomato curry sauce is the starting point for this flavorful prawn dish. Add the optional heavy cream for a richer and more authentic flavor. Slideshow: More Easy Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil (or ghee)
  • 1 medium onion, finely minced
  • Sea salt
  • 3 tablespoons finely grated ginger 
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely grated
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala 
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 1/4 to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (to taste)
  • Seeds from 4 cardamom pods
  • One 15-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 30 shelled prawns (tails removed)
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream (optional) 
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large frying pan, heat the oil or ghee over medium high heat. Add the onion and 1 teaspoon of sea salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is medium brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add all of the spices and cook for about 30 seconds, stirring constantly.

Step 2    

Stir in the crushed tomatoes and scrape the bottom of the pan to remove any browned bits. Add 1/2 cup of water to the pan, reduce the heat to low and simmer the sauce slowly for about 15 minutes, or until it thickens and begins to splatter. Add the prawns and cook for 2 minutes, just until they turn pink.

Step 3    

Remove from the heat and allow to cool for a couple of minutes, then stir in the heavy cream, if using. Season with sea salt to taste and garnish with chopped cilantro.

Serve With

Basmati rice and naan, if desired.

