Pralines
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 4 DOZEN
Jamie Shannon
December 1996

These pecan pralines flecked with orange zest need your undivided attention for almost an hour, but they're worth it. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 4 cups heavy cream
  • 2 cups sugar
  • Finely grated zest of 1 orange (2 teaspoons)
  • 4 cups shelled pecans (1 pound)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Lightly oil 4 baking sheets. In a large heavy saucepan, combine the cream, sugar and orange zest. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture registers 240° on a candy thermometer; this can take up to 50 minutes. The mixture will be thick, bubbly and golden brown. Add the pecans and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, place a large bowl of cold water in the sink. Remove the pan from the heat and place the bottom in the cold water for 5 seconds to stop the cooking. Using 2 spoons, drop tablespoon-size pralines onto the oiled baking sheets, spacing them 1 inch apart; let cool completely.

Make Ahead

The pralines can be stored between sheets of wax paper in an airtight tin for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up