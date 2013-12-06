These pecan pralines flecked with orange zest need your undivided attention for almost an hour, but they're worth it. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
Lightly oil 4 baking sheets. In a large heavy saucepan, combine the cream, sugar and orange zest. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture registers 240° on a candy thermometer; this can take up to 50 minutes. The mixture will be thick, bubbly and golden brown. Add the pecans and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes.
Meanwhile, place a large bowl of cold water in the sink. Remove the pan from the heat and place the bottom in the cold water for 5 seconds to stop the cooking. Using 2 spoons, drop tablespoon-size pralines onto the oiled baking sheets, spacing them 1 inch apart; let cool completely.
