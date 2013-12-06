Praline Sauce

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pecans on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes, or until browned and fragrant. Let cool, then coarsely chop the pecans.
Step 2
In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and water and cook over moderate heat without stirring, until a deep amber caramel forms, about 20 minutes. Gradually stir in the heavy cream and continue stirring to dissolve any lumps of caramel, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the bourbon and the pecans. Serve the sauce warm or at room temperature.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature or rewarm gently before serving.
