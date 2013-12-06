Praline Sauce
Yield
Serves : MAKES 2 CUPS
Susan Spicer
December 2000

Ingredients

  • 2 cups pecans (7 ounces)
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup bourbon

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pecans on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes, or until browned and fragrant. Let cool, then coarsely chop the pecans.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and water and cook over moderate heat without stirring, until a deep amber caramel forms, about 20 minutes. Gradually stir in the heavy cream and continue stirring to dissolve any lumps of caramel, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the bourbon and the pecans. Serve the sauce warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature or rewarm gently before serving.

Serve With

Sweet-Potato Pie.

