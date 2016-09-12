Praline Brownies 

Author Name: Lynn Abraham-Ross

Review Body: I made these a few weeks ago. I hv my baking diploma from Cordon Bleu, so I do know how to bake:) It is an easy recipe to follow. But to be honest,, I was not crazy about it. Perhaps it is just my taste. I felt there is just too much going on and you don't get the true chocolate flavor of the brownie, or the praline. And I also felt the brownie was way too dense. Call me a purist, but I rather hv a plain brownie with a rich chocolate flavor. And then have a plain praline. My praline hardened. I have read some of the reviews. Now I live in Charleston, and we are known for being humid. Altho, it was not a very humid day when I made the brownies. But the pralines are not supposed to be rock solid. They harden, and you can break them. Perhaps the pralines did not harden correctly because you did not let the mixture boil up to the 240 degrees. That is a must. You hv to use a candy thermometer and it has to go to a soft ball stage, otherwise it will not harden.

Review Rating: 3

Date Published: 2016-10-28