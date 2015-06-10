Pour Ma Gueule (For My Mouth)
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Justin Lavenue

Justin Lavenue modeled this drink after Sancerre. To get the wine’s characteristic flintiness, he seasons the serving glass with smoke captured from ignited dried lemon peel and cinnamon-like cassia bark. The name of the drink, Pour Ma Gueule, is a French term used by vintners for wine that is so good that it should not be bottled for public consumption but saved for family and friends. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces London dry gin
  • 1 1/2 ounces French dry vermouth, such as Dolin
  • 1 1/2 ounces cold water
  • 1/4 ounce maraschino liqueur
  • 1/4 ounce chilled verjus (see Note)
  • 3 dashes of orange bitters
  • 2 dashes of absinthe verte
  • Ice
  • 1 tablespoon cassia chips (see Note)
  • 1 teaspoon minced dried lemon peel
  • 1 lemon twist
  • 1 grapefruit twist

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a mixing glass, combine the gin, vermouth, water, maraschino liqueur, verjus, bitters and absinthe. Fill the glass with ice and stir well.

Step 2    

In a ramekin, combine the cassia chips and dried lemon peel. Carefully light them with a long-handled match. The spices will start to smoke. Invert a white wine glass over the ramekin and allow the smoke to season the inside of the glass for 20 to 30 seconds.

Step 3    

Strain the drink into the prepared wineglass. Pinch the lemon and then the grapefruit twists over the drink and discard them.

Notes

Verjus, the tart juice pressed from unripe grapes, is available at specialty food stores. Cassia chips, cinnamon-flavored bark from Asia, are available from kalustyans.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up