Pour Ma Gueule (For My Mouth)

Justin Lavenue modeled this drink after Sancerre. To get the wine's characteristic flintiness, he seasons the serving glass with smoke captured from ignited dried lemon peel and cinnamon-like cassia bark. The name of the drink, Pour Ma Gueule, is a French term used by vintners for wine that is so good that it should not be bottled for public consumption but saved for family and friends.



Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015