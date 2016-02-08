Pounded Beef Tenderloin with Hearts of Palm Salad
Justin Chapple
March 2016

To eat less meat, stretch a small amount creatively. This recipe from F&W’s Justin Chapple calls for pounding beef tenderloin fillets thin and grilling them superquickly, so they stay tender and juicy. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound center-cut beef tenderloin, cut crosswise into 4 slices and lightly pounded 1/8 inch thick
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 4 ounces watercress, thick stems discarded (6 cups)
  • One 15-ounce can hearts of palm, drained and sliced 1/4 inch thick on the bias
  • 1 Hass avocado, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/3 cup snipped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large grill pan for 10 minutes. Brush the steaks with oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat until lightly charred, 45 seconds. Flip and grill until medium rare, 30 seconds. Transfer to plates.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the 2 tablespoons of oil with the lemon juice, shallot and mustard; season with salt and pepper. Add the watercress, hearts of palm and avocado, season with salt and pepper and toss. Mound the salad beside the steaks, top with the chives and serve with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Minerally, light red.

