Poulet Basquaise with Currant Couscous

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the chicken Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add half of the pieces to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat until browned all over, 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Brown the remaining chicken.

Step 2 Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the oil from the casserole. Add the onion, poblano and bell pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook until broken down, about 8 minutes. Add the pimentón and cook for 1 minute. Add the wine, vinegar, thyme and bay leaves and simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, 2 minutes. Nestle the chicken in the sauce, cover and braise in the oven until cooked through, about 1 1/4 hours; discard the thyme and bay leaves.