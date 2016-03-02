Poulet Basquaise with Currant Couscous

This excellent Basque-style chicken from Shawn Gawle, chef at Les Clos wine bar in San Francisco, also includes strips of poblano, plus a sauce enhanced with pimentón, the smoky Spanish paprika, and a splash of sherry vinegar. Mark Bright, Les Clos's owner, suggests a basic red Burgundy with it. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add half of the pieces to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat until browned all over, 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Brown the remaining chicken.
Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the oil from the casserole. Add the onion, poblano and bell pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook until broken down, about 8 minutes. Add the pimentón and cook for 1 minute. Add the wine, vinegar, thyme and bay leaves and simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, 2 minutes. Nestle the chicken in the sauce, cover and braise in the oven until cooked through, about 1 1/4 hours; discard the thyme and bay leaves.
In a saucepan, combine the wine, oil, saffron and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. In a large heatproof bowl, combine the couscous, currants, onion and salt. Pour the hot wine mixture over, cover and let stand until the couscous is tender and the liquid is absorbed, 30 minutes. Fluff the couscous and serve with the chicken.
Author Name: r m
Review Body: Canola oil? Traditional Spanish cooking uses only olive oil.
Date Published: 2017-10-09
Author Name: Ixtapa Condo
Review Body: I loved the chicken but found that the taste of wine was too evident in the couscous. I would boil the wine to reduce it by half and increase the water. Chantal
Date Published: 2017-04-03
Author Name: tomladam
Review Body: We have made this recipe multiple times and think it is excellent. It has a nice spicy flavor without being so hot you miss the subtle flavors of the dish. We made this dish the day ahead to let the flavors meld then reheated it before serving. We also made the couscous ahead, and added some extra water when we reheated it as it was a bit dry.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-07
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: I am a huge fan of couscous, great recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-16