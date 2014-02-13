Potted Ham with Cabbage and Pickles

© Line Klein
While this tasty little potted ham can be eaten right away, it's also an excellent make-ahead party dish that can sit out for a few hours and still taste great. Slideshow: Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, melt the anchovies in the olive oil over moderate heat, stirring. Scrape the anchovy oil into a medium bowl. Add the ham, cabbage, pickle and chopped dill, season with salt and pepper and mix well. Pack the ham mixture into a 3-cup ramekin and garnish with dill. Serve at room temperature with the bread and mustard.
Make Ahead
The potted ham can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
