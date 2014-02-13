Potted Ham with Cabbage and Pickles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Kay Chun
March 2014

While this tasty little potted ham can be eaten right away, it's also an excellent make-ahead party dish that can sit out for a few hours and still taste great. Slideshow: Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 2 oil-packed anchovy fillets
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 pound smoked ham, shredded
  • 1 cup finely chopped green cabbage
  • 1 small dill pickle, chopped (1/3 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill, plus more for garnish
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Toasted country bread and mustard, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, melt the anchovies in the olive oil over moderate heat, stirring. Scrape the anchovy oil into a medium bowl. Add the ham, cabbage, pickle and chopped dill, season with salt and pepper and mix well. Pack the ham mixture into a 3-cup ramekin and garnish with dill. Serve at room temperature with the bread and mustard.

Make Ahead

The potted ham can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

