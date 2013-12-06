Potent Garlic Dip (Skordalia)

There are many versions of Greek garlic dip, some thickened only with brad, others just with potatoes. Nicola Kotsoni's version uses both, and almonds, too. It's a great spread on bread or toast and a vibrant sauce for grilled, roasted or fried fish. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a small saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the potato until tender, about 15 minutes; drain, cut them into 1/2-inch cubes. In a bowl, cover the bread with water and let soak until completely saturated, about 2 minutes. Transfer the bread to a plate.
Add the potato and process the mixture until smooth. With the machine on, add the oil in a steady stream until incorporated. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5