Potent Garlic Dip (Skordalia)

There are many versions of Greek garlic dip, some thickened only with brad, others just with potatoes. Nicola Kotsoni's version uses both, and almonds, too. It's a great spread on bread or toast and a vibrant sauce for grilled, roasted or fried fish. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 small Idaho potato, cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 5 ounces stale peasant bread (about one quarter of a large loaf), crusts removed, bread sliced 1 inch thick
  • 1/2 cup blanched whole almonds (about 3 ounces)
  • 5 large garlic cloves, pureed
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 3/4 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt and freshly ground white pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Minced fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the potato until tender, about 15 minutes; drain, cut them into 1/2-inch cubes. In a bowl, cover the bread with water and let soak until completely saturated, about 2 minutes. Transfer the bread to a plate.

Step 2    

Add the potato and process the mixture until smooth. With the machine on, add the oil in a steady stream until incorporated. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated overnight.

