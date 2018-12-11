Potatoes Benedict with Make-Ahead Poached Eggs 

In this take on eggs Benedict, crispy potato rounds are a fun, gluten-free substitute for traditional English muffins.
How to Make It
Fill a large bowl with ice water; set aside. Fill a large, deep skillet with water; add vinegar, and bring to a simmer over medium. Crack each egg into a separate small bowl or custard cup, and gently slip eggs into simmering water. Poach over medium, maintaining a simmer, until whites are set and yolks are still runny, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer poached eggs to ice water bath to cool. (The eggs can be refrigerated in the ice water bath for up to 24 hours.)
Bring a medium saucepan filled with water to a simmer over medium. Reduce heat to medium-low. Using a slotted spoon, return poached eggs to simmering water, and poach just until eggs are warmed through, exactly 1 minute. Using slotted spoon, remove each egg, and place on top of 4 Crispy Potato Rounds. Sprinkle with hot smoked paprika and flaky sea salt. Serve immediately with Horseradish Hollandaise.