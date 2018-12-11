Potatoes Benedict with Make-Ahead Poached Eggs 
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
January 2019

In this take on eggs Benedict, crispy potato rounds are a fun, gluten-free substitute for traditional English muffins.

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a large bowl with ice water; set aside. Fill a large, deep skillet with water; add vinegar, and bring to a simmer over medium. Crack each egg into a separate small bowl or custard cup, and gently slip eggs into simmering water. Poach over medium, maintaining a simmer, until whites are set and yolks are still runny, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer poached eggs to ice water bath to cool. (The eggs can be refrigerated in the ice water bath for up to 24 hours.)

Step 2    

Bring a medium saucepan filled with water to a simmer over medium. Reduce heat to medium-low. Using a slotted spoon, return poached eggs to simmering water, and poach just until eggs are warmed through, exactly 1 minute. Using slotted spoon, remove each egg, and place on top of 4 Crispy Potato Rounds. Sprinkle with hot smoked paprika and flaky sea salt. Serve immediately with Horseradish Hollandaise.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up