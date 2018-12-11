Potatoes Benedict with Make-Ahead Poached Eggs 

Step 1

Fill a large bowl with ice water; set aside. Fill a large, deep skillet with water; add vinegar, and bring to a simmer over medium. Crack each egg into a separate small bowl or custard cup, and gently slip eggs into simmering water. Poach over medium, maintaining a simmer, until whites are set and yolks are still runny, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer poached eggs to ice water bath to cool. (The eggs can be refrigerated in the ice water bath for up to 24 hours.)