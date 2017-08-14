Potato, Tuna and Pepper  Confetti Pintxos 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, mix the bell peppers with the onion, canola oil, vinegar and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a saucepan, cover the potato with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain and cool; peel and thinly slice.