Potato, Tuna and Pepper  Confetti Pintxos 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Anya von Bremzen
September 2017

Pintxos are small bar snacks served in the Basque Country in Spain. This pintxo is an authentic combination of potato, flaked tuna, and vinegary peppers and onion on crisp toast. It’s spectacular served with Spanish wine. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup minced red bell pepper 
  • 1/4 cup minced green bell pepper 
  • 1/4 cup minced white onion 
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar  
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper 
  • 1 medium Yukon Gold potato 
  • Twelve 1/2-inch-thick baguette  slices, toasted 
  • Mayonnaise, for spreading 
  • Two 6-ounce jars oil-packed tuna, preferably ventresca (from the belly), drained and flaked 
  • 6 cornichons, halved lengthwise  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, mix the bell peppers  with the onion, canola oil, vinegar and  a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.  Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a saucepan, cover the potato with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain and cool; peel and thinly slice.  

Step 3    

Spread each toast with mayonnaise.  Top the toasts with the potato, flaked tuna, pepper confetti and cornichons. Serve.  

