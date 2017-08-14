Potato, Tuna and Pepper  Confetti Pintxos 

Pintxos are small bar snacks served in the Basque Country in Spain. This pintxo is an authentic combination of potato, flaked tuna, and vinegary peppers and onion on crisp toast. It’s spectacular served with Spanish wine. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, mix the bell peppers with the onion, canola oil, vinegar and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.
Meanwhile, in a saucepan, cover the potato with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain and cool; peel and thinly slice.
Spread each toast with mayonnaise. Top the toasts with the potato, flaked tuna, pepper confetti and cornichons. Serve.
