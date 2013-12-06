Potato Salad with Roasted Shallot Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small baking dish, combine the olive oil, thyme sprigs, shallots and garlic. Cover with foil and roast for about 15 minutes, or until the shallots and garlic are very tender. Discard the thyme sprigs. Strain the oil, reserving the shallots and garlic. Let cool.

Step 2 In a large pot, cover the potatoes with cold water and bring to a boil. Add salt and cook until the potatoes are tender when pierced, about 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and let them cool slightly, then quarter them and transfer to a large bowl.