Potato Salad with Bacon
Yield
Serves : 4
Eberhard Müller
July 1998

The smaller the potatoes you choose for this salad, the better they'll taste; just be sure not to overcook them. Toss them in the stock mixture while they're still warm so that they can absorb all of the flavors. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds small new potatoes
  • One 1/4 -pound piece of slab bacon, sliced 1/4 inch thick and cut into 1-inch strips
  • 1/4 cup chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon or grainy mustard
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the new potatoes in boiling salted water until tender, 12 to 15 minutes; drain.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, cook the bacon, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until crisp, about 4 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Step 3    

Peel the potatoes as soon as they're cool enough to handle. In a bowl, toss the potatoes with the stock, shallots, vinegar and mustard and let stand for 1 hour, tossing occasionally. Add the bacon and olive oil, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Garnish with chives and serve at room temperature.

