Potato Salad with Bacon

The smaller the potatoes you choose for this salad, the better they'll taste; just be sure not to overcook them. Toss them in the stock mixture while they're still warm so that they can absorb all of the flavors. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Cook the new potatoes in boiling salted water until tender, 12 to 15 minutes; drain.
Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, cook the bacon, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until crisp, about 4 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
Peel the potatoes as soon as they're cool enough to handle. In a bowl, toss the potatoes with the stock, shallots, vinegar and mustard and let stand for 1 hour, tossing occasionally. Add the bacon and olive oil, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Garnish with chives and serve at room temperature.
