Potato Puree
© Con Poulos
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Robert Wiedmaier
December 2009

These simple mashed potatoes are made with a touch of garlic for a supersavory flavor everyone will relish in.  Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips  More Delicious Potato Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes and garlic with water. Bring to a boil and cook over moderately high heat until the potatoes are tender, about 12 minutes.

Step 2    

Drain and mash the potatoes and garlic. Add the butter and mash well while adding the cream. Season with salt and pepper and serve hot.

