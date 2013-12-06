Potato Puree

© Con Poulos
These simple mashed potatoes are made with a touch of garlic for a supersavory flavor everyone will relish in. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips More Delicious Potato Dishes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes and garlic with water. Bring to a boil and cook over moderately high heat until the potatoes are tender, about 12 minutes.
Step 2
Drain and mash the potatoes and garlic. Add the butter and mash well while adding the cream. Season with salt and pepper and serve hot.
