Potato Peel Tortilla with Garlic Aioli
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Kay Chun
November 2015

This spin on the Spanish classic uses potato peels instead of potatoes. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 cups scrubbed potato peels, chopped into 2-inch pieces
  • 6 garlic cloves, 3 finely chopped and 3 finely grated
  • 4 scallions, chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 dozen large eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoons pimentón de la Vera, plus more for sprinkling
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add the onion, potato peels, chopped garlic and all but 1/4 cup of the scallions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and crispy in spots, about 10 minutes. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the 1/2 teaspoon of pimentón and add to the skillet. Season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the eggs begin to set around the edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake the tortilla for 6 to 8 minutes, until just set.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the grated garlic, lemon juice and the remaining 6 tablespoons  of olive oil; season with salt and pepper. 

Step 3    

Invert the tortilla onto a large plate. Garnish with the reserved 1/4 cup of scallions and a sprinkling of pimentón and serve with the garlic aioli.

Make Ahead

The garlic aioli can be refrigerated for 3 days. 

Suggested Pairing

Light and minerally Pinot Grigio is a fantastic match for egg dishes like this tortilla.

