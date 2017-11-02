Potato Pancakes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, cover the Yukon Golds with cold water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and pass through a ricer into a large bowl.

Step 2 Peel the russets. Shred them on the large holes of a box grater into a colander. Rinse under cold water, then pat dry with a clean kitchen towel. Add half to the riced potatoes.

Step 3 In a food processor, pulse the remaining shredded potatoes with the onion until pasty, about 20 times. Transfer to a sieve and press dry. Add to the riced potatoes. Stir in the eggs, matzo meal, pepper and 2 teaspoons of salt.