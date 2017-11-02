Potato Pancakes
John Kernick
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Andrew Zimmern
December 2017

TV chef Andrew Zimmern’s killer Potato Pancakes get great texture from a mix of mashed Yukon Golds and raw shredded russets.    Slideshow: More Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cubed 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes 
  • 1 large onion, grated 
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 
  • 1/2 cup matzo meal 
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper 
  • Vegetable oil, for frying 
  • Applesauce, crème fraîche, smoked fish and dill sprigs, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the Yukon Golds with cold water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and pass through a ricer into a large bowl. 

Step 2    

Peel the russets. Shred  them on the large holes of a box grater into a colander. Rinse under cold water, then pat dry with a clean kitchen towel.  Add half to the riced potatoes. 

Step 3    

In a food processor, pulse the remaining shredded potatoes with the onion until pasty, about 20 times. Transfer to a sieve and press dry. Add  to the riced potatoes. Stir in the eggs, matzo meal, pepper and 2 teaspoons of salt. 

Step 4    

Line a baking sheet with paper towels. In a large, heavy skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil over moderate heat to 350°. Working in batches, spoon 2 tablespoons of the batter into the oil for each pancake and press to flatten. Fry, turning once, until golden and crisp on both sides, about 7 minutes. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle lightly with salt. Serve with applesauce, crème fraîche, smoked fish and dill. 

Make Ahead

The latkes can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat in a 375° oven for 5 minutes. 

