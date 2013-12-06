Potato Gratin

For this rich gratin, the potatoes are parboiled in cream, then baked in the reduced cream until golden brown. Great Comfort Food Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 250° and butter a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. In a large pot, combine the potatoes and cream and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then press a round of parchment or wax paper on the potatoes. Simmer over moderately low heat until the potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to the baking dish in layers. Season the potatoes with salt and pepper as you go. Return the pot with the cream to high heat and boil, stirring constantly, until the cream is reduced to 2 1/2 cups, 6 to 7 minutes. Pour the cream over the potatoes while shaking the baking dish.
Bake the gratin for 1 1/2 hours, or until golden on top. Blot any excess fat and let stand 15 minutes before cutting.
Make Ahead
