Potato Gratin
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Tom Colicchio
December 2012

For this rich gratin, the potatoes are parboiled in cream, then baked in the reduced cream until golden brown.   Great Comfort Food Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick
  • 5 cups heavy cream
  • Salt and freshly ground white pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 250° and butter a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. In a large pot, combine the potatoes and cream and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then press a round of parchment or wax paper on the potatoes. Simmer over moderately low heat until the potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to the baking dish in layers. Season the potatoes with salt and pepper as you go. Return the pot with the cream to high heat and boil, stirring constantly, until the cream is reduced to 2 1/2 cups, 6 to 7 minutes. Pour the cream over the potatoes while shaking the baking dish.

Step 3    

Bake the gratin for 1 1/2 hours, or until golden on top. Blot any excess fat and let stand 15 minutes before cutting.

Make Ahead

The gratin can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up