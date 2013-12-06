Potato Gnocchi

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400°. Bake the potatoes for about 1 hour, or until tender. Halve the potatoes and scoop out the centers. Press the potato flesh through a fine sieve or a ricer into a large bowl. Season with the salt and pepper and let cool slightly. Make a well in the center, add the egg yolks and stir until combined. Stir in 1/2 cup of the flour. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and gently knead in the remaining 1/2 cup of flour, until the dough is smooth and no longer sticky. Wrap the dough in plastic and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.