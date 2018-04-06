Potato-Crusted Pork Schnitzel with Hot Pepper Mayonnaise 
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
May 2018

It’s not a trick of molecular gastronomy that produces the shatteringly crisp crust on these butter-fried pork chops. The secret? Dried potato flakes, aka instant mashed potatoes. The flakes are made from dehydrated cooked potatoes and make a great gluten-free substitute for breadcrumbs. Be sure to look for hot cherry peppers, not sweet ones, to give the mayo-based sauce some kick. Slideshow: More Pork Chop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise 
  • 2 tablespoons seeded minced cherry pepper 
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 3 large eggs 
  • 1 1/2 cups dried potato flakes (see Note) 
  • 4 (4-ounce) boneless pork chops, lightly pounded  to 1/4 inch thick 
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Flaky sea salt and lemon wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine mayonnaise, cherry pepper, and chives in a small bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. 

Step 2    

Beat eggs with a pinch of  salt in a shallow bowl. Spread potato flakes in a separate  shallow bowl. Season pork chops to taste with salt and pepper. Dip pork chops in egg, letting excess drip back into  the bowl. Dredge pork chops  in potato flakes, pressing to help flakes adhere. 

Step 3    

Heat butter and oil in a  large skillet over medium-high until butter melts. Working in batches, add pork to skillet,  and cook until browned and crispy, about 2 minutes and  30 seconds per side. Transfer pork chops to a paper towel–lined plate. Sprinkle with  flaky sea salt, and serve the pork with the hot pepper mayonnaise and lemon wedges. 

Notes

Dried potato flakes— aka instant mashed potatoes—are made from dehydrated cooked potatoes and are an outstanding gluten-free substitute for breadcrumbs. 

