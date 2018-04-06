Potato-Crusted Pork Schnitzel with Hot Pepper Mayonnaise 

It’s not a trick of molecular gastronomy that produces the shatteringly crisp crust on these butter-fried pork chops. The secret? Dried potato flakes, aka instant mashed potatoes. The flakes are made from dehydrated cooked potatoes and make a great gluten-free substitute for breadcrumbs. Be sure to look for hot cherry peppers, not sweet ones, to give the mayo-based sauce some kick. Slideshow: More Pork Chop Recipes
How to Make It
Combine mayonnaise, cherry pepper, and chives in a small bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Beat eggs with a pinch of salt in a shallow bowl. Spread potato flakes in a separate shallow bowl. Season pork chops to taste with salt and pepper. Dip pork chops in egg, letting excess drip back into the bowl. Dredge pork chops in potato flakes, pressing to help flakes adhere.
Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high until butter melts. Working in batches, add pork to skillet, and cook until browned and crispy, about 2 minutes and 30 seconds per side. Transfer pork chops to a paper towel–lined plate. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt, and serve the pork with the hot pepper mayonnaise and lemon wedges.
Notes
Dried potato flakes— aka instant mashed potatoes—are made from dehydrated cooked potatoes and are an outstanding gluten-free substitute for breadcrumbs.
