Potato Chips with Chèvre, Pepper Jelly and Bacon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Grace Parisi
November 2007

F&W's Grace Parisi loves using extra-crispy, thick-cut potato chips as the base for quick hors d'oeuvres. Here she tops the chips with creamy goat cheese, sweet-spicy pepper jelly and smoky bacon.    More Fast Hors d'Oeuvres  

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces sliced bacon
  • 36 thick-cut potato chips
  • 5 ounces fresh goat cheese, softened
  • 3 tablespoons sweet red pepper jelly
  • 1 tablespoon snipped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, cook the sliced bacon over high heat until crisp. Drain, cool and crumble the bacon.

Step 2    

Arrange the potato chips on a serving platter. Spread or pipe 1 teaspoon of the goat cheese onto each potato chip. Top with a small dollop of the pepper jelly, sprinkle with the bacon and chives and serve right away.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up