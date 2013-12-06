Potato Chips with Chèvre, Pepper Jelly and Bacon

F&W's Grace Parisi loves using extra-crispy, thick-cut potato chips as the base for quick hors d'oeuvres. Here she tops the chips with creamy goat cheese, sweet-spicy pepper jelly and smoky bacon. More Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large skillet, cook the sliced bacon over high heat until crisp. Drain, cool and crumble the bacon.
Step 2
Arrange the potato chips on a serving platter. Spread or pipe 1 teaspoon of the goat cheese onto each potato chip. Top with a small dollop of the pepper jelly, sprinkle with the bacon and chives and serve right away.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 5237
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5