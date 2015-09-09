Potato Chips with Whipped Beurre Blanc
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3 cups beurre
Dave Beran
October 2015

Chef Dave Beran loves the combination of Champagne and potato chips. For this dip, he took inspiration from the classic French butter sauce beurre blanc, spiked with shallots, wine vinegar and herbs. Slideshow: More Chips and Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups dry white wine
  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup sliced shallots
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 3 parsley sprigs
  • 1 thyme sprig
  • 3 whole black peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups crème fraîche 
  • Chopped chives, for garnish
  • Minced shallot, for serving
  • Finely grated lemon zest, for garnish
  • Salt-and-vinegar potato chips, for serving
  • Celery salt, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan, combine the wine, vinegar, sliced shallots, garlic, parsley, thyme and peppercorns and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 20 minutes. Strain into a bowl. Stir in the lemon juice, season with salt and refrigerate until chilled.

Step 2    

Add the crème fraîche to the wine reduction and beat until soft peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the dip to a serving bowl; garnish with chives, shallot and grated lemon zest. Serve with potato chips and celery salt for sprinkling.

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated for 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

A light, fresh white wine.

