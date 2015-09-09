Potato Chips with Whipped Beurre Blanc

Chef Dave Beran loves the combination of Champagne and potato chips. For this dip, he took inspiration from the classic French butter sauce beurre blanc, spiked with shallots, wine vinegar and herbs. Slideshow: More Chips and Dip Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan, combine the wine, vinegar, sliced shallots, garlic, parsley, thyme and peppercorns and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 20 minutes. Strain into a bowl. Stir in the lemon juice, season with salt and refrigerate until chilled.
Add the crème fraîche to the wine reduction and beat until soft peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the dip to a serving bowl; garnish with chives, shallot and grated lemon zest. Serve with potato chips and celery salt for sprinkling.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
