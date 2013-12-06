Potato Chip Tower with Scallops and Caviar
Yield
Serves : 6
Joachim Splichal
July 1997

 Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 large Idaho potato, peeled
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 4 teaspoons finely chopped fresh chives
  • 1/3 cup créme fraîche
  • 6 large sea scallops (about 4 1/2 ounces), halved horizontally
  • 1 ounce sevruga caviar (3 tablespoons)
  • 1 small head frisèe, leaves separated

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a large heavy baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly brush the parchment with some of the butter. Using a mandoline, cut the potato crosswise into paper-thin slices. Spread about 24 of the slices (to get 18 perfect chips for assembling the towers) in a single layer on the parchment. Brush the potatoes with the remaining butter and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Cover the potatoes with another piece of parchment and top with a second baking sheet. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until evenly golden; rotate the baking sheet once during baking so the potatoes brown evenly. Transfer the chips to a tray lined with paper towels. Reduce the oven temperature 300°.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, stir the chives into the créme fraîche and set aside. Spread the scallop slices on a baking sheet and bake for 1 to 2 minutes, or just until they lose their transparency; they should still be rare.

Step 4    

To assemble the towers, place a potato chip in the center of each plate and top with 3/4 teaspoon of caviar, 1 scallop slice and a dab of the chive créme fraîche. repeat the layering once and top with a potato chip. Garnish with a large pinch of frisèe and serve at once.

Make Ahead

The potato chips can stand at room temperature for up to 2 hours.

Suggested Pairing

This rich, earthy dish is particularly suited to a classic Chardonnay like the Raveneau Valmur Chablis.

