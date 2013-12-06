Potato-Cheese Gratin with Tarragon
© Quentin Bacon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Norman Laprise
October 1998

If you don't have aged balsamic vinegar, cook down regular balsamic to concentrate the flavor: boil 3 tablespoons over low heat until reduced to 4 teaspoons. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 8 medium red or fingerling potatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 40 tarragon leaves
  • 4 ounces Comté or Gruyère cheese, cut into eight 2 1/2 -inch-square slices
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon aged balsamic vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler. In a large saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the potatoes until just tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool, then cut each potato into neat 1/3-inch-thick slices.

Step 2    

On an oiled baking sheet, arrange each potato into a round of slightly overlapping slices. Sprinkle each round with a little of the shallot and 2 teaspoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange 5 tarragon leaves on each round and top with 1 slice of cheese. Broil the potatoes, rotating the pan, for about 2 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly but not browned.

Step 3    

Carefully transfer the potato rounds to plates using a metal spatula. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon of the balsamic vinegar around the potato on each plate and serve at once.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up