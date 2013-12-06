Potato-Cheese Gratin with Tarragon

Preheat the broiler. In a large saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the potatoes until just tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool, then cut each potato into neat 1/3-inch-thick slices.

Step 2

On an oiled baking sheet, arrange each potato into a round of slightly overlapping slices. Sprinkle each round with a little of the shallot and 2 teaspoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange 5 tarragon leaves on each round and top with 1 slice of cheese. Broil the potatoes, rotating the pan, for about 2 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly but not browned.