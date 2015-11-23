Potato Casserole
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
October 2014

This simple version of scalloped potatoes is incredibly easy to throw together and bakes up to become the perfect side dish to just about everything. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds baking potatoes, peeled
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces grated Swiss cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Thinly slice the potatoes using a hand-held slicer. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the onion, milk, cream, 2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Transfer the potato mixture. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the potatoes and cover with foil.

Step 2    

Bake the casserole until the filling is bubbling and the potatoes offer no resistance when pierced with the tip of a knife, 45 to 50 minutes. Uncover the casserole and preheat the broiler.

Step 3    

Broil the casserole about 3 inches from the heat, until golden in places, 6 to 8 minutes.

