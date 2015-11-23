Potato Casserole

Author Name: Donnell McDaniel Review Body: Sounds delicious Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-06-27

Author Name: Cheshire_Kitty Review Body: You really can't go wrong with potatoes and cheese. Most everyone love the creaminess, but unless I'm having this as a small lunch I need a pairing and ideas? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-10

Author Name: baklash84 Review Body: Looks pretty awesome! I would definitely try this with low fat cream and cheese and see how it goes. Thank you for the recipe. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-07

Author Name: leavelin Review Body: Looks awesome! I super love meals that are easy to prepare with less ingredients like this. This is my chance to gain a little weight! :D Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-06

Author Name: Sharon_Mehl Review Body: Will try this today during lunchtime! How can you resist these potatoes loaded with cheese and cream!! I usually enjoyed delicious casseroles during weekends and so grateful for this recipe. :) Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-06