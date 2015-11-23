Potato Casserole

This simple version of scalloped potatoes is incredibly easy to throw together and bakes up to become the perfect side dish to just about everything. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Thinly slice the potatoes using a hand-held slicer. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the onion, milk, cream, 2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Transfer the potato mixture. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the potatoes and cover with foil.
Bake the casserole until the filling is bubbling and the potatoes offer no resistance when pierced with the tip of a knife, 45 to 50 minutes. Uncover the casserole and preheat the broiler.
Broil the casserole about 3 inches from the heat, until golden in places, 6 to 8 minutes.
Author Name: Donnell McDaniel
Review Body: Sounds delicious
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-27
Author Name: Cheshire_Kitty
Review Body: You really can't go wrong with potatoes and cheese. Most everyone love the creaminess, but unless I'm having this as a small lunch I need a pairing and ideas?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-10
Author Name: baklash84
Review Body: Looks pretty awesome! I would definitely try this with low fat cream and cheese and see how it goes. Thank you for the recipe.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-07
Author Name: leavelin
Review Body: Looks awesome! I super love meals that are easy to prepare with less ingredients like this. This is my chance to gain a little weight! :D
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-06
Author Name: Sharon_Mehl
Review Body: Will try this today during lunchtime! How can you resist these potatoes loaded with cheese and cream!! I usually enjoyed delicious casseroles during weekends and so grateful for this recipe. :)
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-06
Author Name: rigolin1771
Review Body: This looks really nice! I am tempted and definitely hungry this time! Another great idea is using a melted cheese and mash potato. Would even make it more delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-07