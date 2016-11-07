Potato Blini with Smoked Salmon and Maple-Bourbon Crème Fraîche

Star chef Grant Achatz’s delicate potato blini are no more difficult to make than breakfast pancakes and oh so much better than store-bought. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes
How to Make It
Make the blini In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of kosher salt and simmer over moderate heat until the potatoes are very tender, 40 to 45 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly, then crush into large pieces.
Using a rubber bench scraper or metal ladle, work the hot potatoes through a sieve set over a large bowl. Stir in the eggs, egg yolk, flour, crème fraîche and 1 teaspoon of kosher salt.
Line a large baking sheet with wax paper. Heat a large nonstick skillet over moderate heat and lightly brush with butter. In batches, drop level tablespoons of the batter into the skillet, spacing them well apart, and cook until small bubbles appear on the surface and the underside is golden, about 2 minutes. Flip the blini and cook for 1 minute longer. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. You should have about 30 blini. Keep at room temperature.
Prepare the toppings Spoon the crème fraîche into a small bowl. In another small bowl, mix the maple syrup with the bourbon. Drizzle the maple-bourbon over the crème fraîche and garnish with snipped chives, flaky salt and pepper. Serve the blini with the maple-bourbon crème fraîche, smoked salmon and minced chives and shallots.
Make Ahead
Review Body: F&W, surely that should be parchment paper rather than wax paper. Hot blini would melt the wax a bit.
