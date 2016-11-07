Potato Blini with Smoked Salmon and Maple-Bourbon Crème Fraîche
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Grant Achatz
December 2016

Star chef Grant Achatz’s delicate potato blini are no more difficult to make than breakfast pancakes and oh so much better than store-bought.  Slideshow: More Potato Recipes

Ingredients

BLINI

  • 3/4 pound medium Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 3 large eggs 
  • 1 large egg yolk 
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 1/4 cup crème fraîche 
  • Softened unsalted butter, for brushing 

TOPPINGS

  • 1/2 cup crème fraîche 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons pure maple syrup 
  • 1 teaspoon bourbon 
  • Snipped chives, flaky salt and cracked black pepper, for garnish 
  • Smoked salmon and minced chives and shallots, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the blini In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of kosher salt and simmer over moderate heat until the potatoes are very tender, 40 to 45 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly, then crush into large pieces.

Step 2    

Using a rubber bench scraper or metal ladle, work the hot potatoes through a sieve set over a large bowl. Stir in the eggs, egg yolk, flour, crème fraîche and 1 teaspoon of kosher salt.

Step 3    

Line a large baking sheet with wax paper. Heat a large nonstick skillet over moderate heat and lightly brush with butter. In batches, drop level tablespoons of the batter into the skillet, spacing them well apart, and cook until small bubbles appear on the surface and the underside is golden, about 2 minutes. Flip the blini and cook for 1 minute longer. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. You should have about 30 blini. Keep at room temperature.

Step 4    

Prepare the toppings Spoon the crème fraîche into a small bowl. In another small bowl, mix the maple syrup with the bourbon. Drizzle the maple-bourbon over the crème fraîche and garnish with snipped chives, flaky salt and pepper. Serve the blini with the maple-bourbon crème fraîche, smoked salmon and minced chives and shallots.

Make Ahead

The blini can be stored overnight in an airtight container at room temperature. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up