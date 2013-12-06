Potato-Apple "Risotto"

Step 2

In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the garlic and onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the wine and simmer over moderate heat until almost evaporated, about 4 minutes. Add the potatoes, apples and chicken broth and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender and the liquid has reduced to 1/4 cup, about 25 minutes. Remove from the heat. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter until melted. Stir in the Parmesan and serve right away.