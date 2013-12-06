Potato-Apple "Risotto"
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Dolich
January 2007

   More Recipes with Apples  

Ingredients

  • 2 baking potatoes (1 pound), peeled
  • 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and cored
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 small onion, minced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a mandoline, cut the potatoes and apples into 1/8-inch slices. Stack the slices and cut them into 1/8-inch sticks, then cut the sticks into 1/8-inch cubes.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the garlic and onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the wine and simmer over moderate heat until almost evaporated, about 4 minutes. Add the potatoes, apples and chicken broth and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender and the liquid has reduced to 1/4 cup, about 25 minutes. Remove from the heat. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter until melted. Stir in the Parmesan and serve right away.

Serve With

Sherry-Braised Short Ribs.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up