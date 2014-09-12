Potato-Apple Pancakes

F&W’s Kay Chun adds tart Granny Smith apple and fresh dill to her crisp potato pancakes, which she serves plain or topped with smoked salmon. Slideshow: Latke Recipes
How to Make It
Squeeze all the excess water from the potatoes and apples and place them in a bowl. Add the dill and flour, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat thoroughly.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Spoon 1/4 cup of the potato mixture into the skillet for each of 4 pancakes; press gently to flatten. Cook over moderately high heat, turning once and adding 1 tablespoon of oil, until golden and crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Drain briefly on a paper towel–lined plate. Repeat with the remaining potato mixture and oil. Serve with sour cream.
