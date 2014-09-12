Potato-and-Radicchio Salad with Montasio Cheese
© Cedric Angeles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson
October 2014

Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson uses Montasio, a mild Italian cow-milk cheese, for this smart, simple, rustic salad. Slideshow: Italian Salads

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound German butterball or baby Yukon Gold potatoes
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Pepper
  • One 1/2-pound head of radicchio, halved lengthwise, cored and coarsely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup finely shredded young Montasio cheese (1 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/2 Golden Delicious apple, peeled and shredded
  • Fresh horseradish, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and spread the potatoes on a plate to cool slightly, then peel and cut into 1/3-inch-thick slices. Transfer the potatoes to a medium bowl and toss with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the radicchio and cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until just wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Arrange the sliced potatoes on a platter or plates and spoon the radicchio on top. Scatter the cheese and apple over the salad, then finely grate fresh horseradish on top. Serve, passing additional freshly grated horseradish at the table.

Suggested Pairing

Brisk, fruit-forward northern Italian Pinot Grigio.

