Potato-and-Radicchio Salad with Montasio Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and spread the potatoes on a plate to cool slightly, then peel and cut into 1/3-inch-thick slices. Transfer the potatoes to a medium bowl and toss with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the radicchio and cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until just wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and season with salt and pepper.