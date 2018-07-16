Potato and Poblano Taquitos

Taquitos mean “little taco” in Spanish and will delight any snack lover. Roll a corn tortilla around your favorite filling, fry until crispy, and serve as a party snack. Dip them in crema or other salsa, or serve alongside rice, beans, and pico for a festive meal. To make this recipe easy and effortless, fill all taquitos according to the directions below before starting to fry. This recipe also doubles well to protect against hungry fingers sneaking a few from the cooling rack. Any leftovers will freeze and reheat beautifully: In a single layer, spread taquitos on a baking sheet. Freeze until solid, then transfer to a plastic bag and seal tightly. Twenty minutes in a 350°F oven will reheat the frozen taquitos easily. Mashed potatoes are a great starting point for taquito filling. Crumbled chorizo also folds in well for another twist on this recipe. Fresh crabmeat with ketchup, chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, softened cream cheese, and chopped scallions to make a delicious, light filling. Another favorite is shredded brisket or pulled pork moistened with salsa roja or barbecue sauce.
How to Make It
Place potatoes in a large pot, and add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-high, and simmer until potatoes are tender when pierced, 35 to 40 minutes.
While potatoes simmer, cook poblano directly over a medium flame of a gas stovetop, or under broiler, turning occasionally, until skin is charred and blistered, 11 to 12 minutes. Place chile in a small bowl, and cover with plastic wrap; let steam 20 minutes.
Drain potatoes, and let cool slightly, about 20 minutes. Peel potatoes with a sharp paring knife; transfer to a large bowl, and mash until smooth.
Gently scrape off poblano skin with paring knife. Cut in half lengthwise; remove and discard seeds. Finely chop poblano, and place in bowl with potatoes.
Melt butter in a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms; stir to coat, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and liquid has evaporated, 5 to 6 minutes. Add mushrooms, salt, and black pepper to potato mixture, and fold until thoroughly blended.
Follow assembly and frying instructions at left using tortillas and oil. Serve taquitos hot with Mother Salsas and cooked rice.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5