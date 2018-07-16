Potato and Poblano Taquitos

Taquitos mean “little taco” in Spanish and will delight any snack lover. Roll a corn tortilla around your favorite filling, fry until crispy, and serve as a party snack. Dip them in crema or other salsa, or serve alongside rice, beans, and pico for a festive meal. To make this recipe easy and effortless, fill all taquitos according to the directions below before starting to fry. This recipe also doubles well to protect against hungry fingers sneaking a few from the cooling rack. Any leftovers will freeze and reheat beautifully: In a single layer, spread taquitos on a baking sheet. Freeze until solid, then transfer to a plastic bag and seal tightly. Twenty minutes in a 350°F oven will reheat the frozen taquitos easily. Mashed potatoes are a great starting point for taquito filling. Crumbled chorizo also folds in well for another twist on this recipe. Fresh crabmeat with ketchup, chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, softened cream cheese, and chopped scallions to make a delicious, light filling. Another favorite is shredded brisket or pulled pork moistened with salsa roja or barbecue sauce.