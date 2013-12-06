Potato and Lobster Claw Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the lobster claws, cover and bring back to a boil. Uncover and boil the claws over moderate heat for 6 minutes. Drain and let cool, then refrigerate until cold. Crack the claws and remove the meat in one piece.

Step 2 In a large pot, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add salt and simmer over high heat until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain the potatoes and let cool, then halve them.