Potato and Lobster Claw Salad
Mark Gottwald
August 1998

This recipe was devised to use up the lobster claws after the tails have been set aside for the Grilled Lobster Tails with Sorrel-Sauternes Sauce. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 16 uncooked lobster claws
  • 4 pounds medium red potatoes, scrubbed but not peeled
  • Salt
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 sweet onion, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the lobster claws, cover and bring back to a boil. Uncover and boil the claws over moderate heat for 6 minutes. Drain and let cool, then refrigerate until cold. Crack the claws and remove the meat in one piece.

Step 2    

In a large pot, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add salt and simmer over high heat until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain the potatoes and let cool, then halve them.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise, onion, lemon juice and mustard; season with 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt and the pepper. Fold in the lobster and potatoes and refrigerate until chilled or for up to 3 hours. Serve cold.

