Potato and Leek Gratin

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, gently toss the potatoes with the leeks, olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Transfer the potatoes to a 9-by-13-inch glass or ceramic baking dish and pat into an even layer. Cover the potatoes with foil and bake for about 1 1/2 hours, or until the potatoes are tender. Let cool completely, then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled.