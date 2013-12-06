Potato and Fennel Gratin

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large deep skillet, melt the butter in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the fennel, cover and cook over moderate heat until the fennel is wilted, about 6 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft and just caramelized, about 12 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and let cool slightly.

Step 2 In a small bowl, combine the bread crumbs with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Season lightly with salt and pepper; set aside.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350° and butter a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Spread one-third of the potatoes in an even layer in the dish. Season lightly with salt and pepper and top with one-third of the fennel. Repeat the layering with the remaining potatoes and fennel, seasoning the layers and ending with the fennel.