Potato and Arugula Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 10 cups
Ian Knauer
February 2014

The peppery-ness of arugula stands in for black pepper in this recipe. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 3 pounds baking potatoes
  • 6 ounces baby arugula

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onions, garlic, and 3/4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Peel and dice the potatoes. Stir in the stock and potatoes, then bring to a gentle boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are very soft and starting to fall apart, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Stir in the arugula until just wilted, about 3 minutes, then season the soup with salt to taste and serve.

