Pot Stickers

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the pork, soy sauce, salt, sugar, and 4 tablespoons water, and marinate for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil, add the cabbage, and blanch for 5 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold running water. Chop the cabbage and squeeze out most of the water. Mix thoroughly with the pork. Stir in the cornstarch (cornflour) and sesame oil and mix well.

Step 3 Fill a small dish with cold water and set aside. Lay a dumpling wrapper in your hand and place about 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle. Brush a little water on the edge of the wrapper, fold over into a semicircle, and seal the top by firmly squeezing the edges together. Start on one end of the semicircle and create pleats by pinching and pressing the edges tightly, about 10–14 pleats per dumpling. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

Step 4 To make the dipping sauce, combine the vinegar and the ginger in a small bowl and set aside.