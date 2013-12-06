Richard Avedon, photographer: "This pot roast has been lovingly eaten by 4 generations of Avedons."Plus: More Beef Recipes and Tips
Preheat the oven to 325°. In a nonreactive roasting pan set over two burners, warm the oil over moderately high heat. Season the brisket with salt and pepper and sear it well, about 8 minutes; transfer to a plate. Add the onions to the pan and cook until browned. Set the brisket on top, add 1/2 cup water and the bay leaves; season with salt and pepper. Cover the pan with foil and bake for 1 1/2 hours. Turn the brisket and bake 1 1/2 hours longer. Remove the brisket and slice 1/4 inch thick. Stir the tomatoes and tomato sauce into the onions. Return the meat to the pan, cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
