Pot au Feu of Chicken with Winter Vegetables
© Quentin Bacon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Georges Perrier
January 1998

 Amazing Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 cups Chicken Stock
  • 24 baby carrots, halved lengthwise
  • 24 baby turnips, halved lengthwise
  • 24 thin scallions, cut into 4-inch lengths
  • 1/2 pound assorted small fresh wild mushrooms, such as shiitakes, chanterelles and hon shimeji, shiitake stems removed
  • 8 boneless chicken breast halves with skin (about 6 ounces each)
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a simmer. Add the carrots and cook over moderate heat until tender, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the carrots to a plate. Add the turnips to the stock and cook until tender, about 6 minutes. Add to the plate of carrots. Simmer the scallions for 5 minutes and add them to the plate. Simmer the mushrooms just until tender, about 4 minutes; add to the plate.

Step 2    

Add the chicken breasts to the simmering stock and poach at a bare simmer until just cooked through, about 12 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes. Return the vegetables to the stock to reheat them; season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Remove the skin from the chicken and slice each breast diagonally 1/3 inch thick. Divide the vegetables among 8 shallow bowls. Arrange the chicken over the vegetables and add the hot broth.

Notes

One Serving Calories 244 kcal, Total Fat 3.4 gm, Saturated Fat 1.2 gm

Suggested Pairing

An elegant, mature red Burgundy with an earthy edge complements this refined country-cuisine dish.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up