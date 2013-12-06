For her pot-au-feu, Josette Riondato uses a single piece of braising beef, then slices it for serving. We can't get the same cut here, but short ribs work beautifully. Affordable Meat Recipes
How to Make It
Boil the water in a large pot. Add the beef and return to a boil; skim. Add the onion, tomato paste, thyme and peppercorns. Season with salt and simmer over low heat for 3 hours, skimming.
Cook the cabbage in boiling salted water for 5 minutes; drain. Tie the leeks and celery into a bundle with string. Add the cabbage, leek and celery bundle, carrots and turnips to the beef and simmer over moderately low heat for 30 minutes.
Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water until tender, about 20 minutes; drain. Add the potatoes to the beef and cook until all the vegetables and the meat are tender, about 20 minutes longer.
Skim the broth. Remove the leek bundle from the pot and discard the string. Spoon the meat and vegetables into soup plates, ladle a little of the broth over them and serve. Pass the mustard, cornichons, salt and pepper separately.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 6357
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5