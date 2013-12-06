Pot-au-Feu
Josette Riondato
November 1999

For her pot-au-feu, Josette Riondato uses a single piece of braising beef, then slices it for serving. We can't get the same cut here, but short ribs work beautifully.  Affordable Meat Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 quarts water
  • 6 pounds beef short ribs, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 onion stuck with 4 cloves
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 10 whole peppercorns
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 small green cabbage (2 pounds), quartered lengthwise and cored
  • 8 leeks, white and light green only
  • 2 celery ribs, halved crosswise
  • 8 carrots, halved crosswise
  • 2 large turnips, peeled and quartered
  • 8 large boiling potatoes, peeled
  • Dijon mustard, cornichons and freshly ground pepper, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Boil the water in a large pot. Add the beef and return to a boil; skim. Add the onion, tomato paste, thyme and peppercorns. Season with salt and simmer over low heat for 3 hours, skimming.

Step 2    

Cook the cabbage in boiling salted water for 5 minutes; drain. Tie the leeks and celery into a bundle with string. Add the cabbage, leek and celery bundle, carrots and turnips to the beef and simmer over moderately low heat for 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water until tender, about 20 minutes; drain. Add the potatoes to the beef and cook until all the vegetables and the meat are tender, about 20 minutes longer.

Step 4    

Skim the broth. Remove the leek bundle from the pot and discard the string. Spoon the meat and vegetables into soup plates, ladle a little of the broth over them and serve. Pass the mustard, cornichons, salt and pepper separately.

Suggested Pairing

A Médoc has the youthful flavors of Merlot plus the tannic structure and body to match the boiled beef.

