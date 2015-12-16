Portuguese-Style Roast Potatoes
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
The secret to these potatoes' creamy insides and crunchy exteriors is the pre-cooking in boiling water. Slideshow: More Portuguese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds waxy potatoes
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°F.

Step 2    

In a large pot of salted cold water bring the potatoes to a boil and cook until tender, 25 to 35 minutes. Drain the potatoes and let cool to warm. Peel the potatoes and cut into 1-inch pieces.

Step 3    

In a large cast iron skillet or oven-proof nonstick skillet, stir together the oil, paprika, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Stir in the potatoes until coated with the oil mixture, then roast in the oven, stirring occasionally, until very crisp, about 30 minutes. Season with salt to taste and serve.

