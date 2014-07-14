Portuguese-Style Brandied Chile Oil

In a heatproof 1-quart jar, combine the chiles with the brandy. Cover and let stand at room temperature for at least 3 days and up to 1 week, until the chiles have absorbed most of the brandy.

Step 2

In a small saucepan, combine the juice of half a lemon with the vinegar and garlic and bring to a boil; pour the vinegar mixture into the jar. Thinly slice the remaining lemon half and add to the jar. Rub the herbs between your fingertips to release their aromas and add them to the jar. Fill the jar with enough olive oil to submerge the chiles and lemon and shake to mix. Let stand at room temperature for 3 days, shaking the jar daily.