Portuguese Cornmeal Bread

How to Make It

Step 1 In the bowl of a mixer, stir together the yeast, water and honey. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Stir in 3 tablespoons of the butter, then add the flour, cornmeal, and 1 tablespoon salt to the bowl. Beat the dough with a paddle attachment until it no longer sticks to the edge of the bowl, about 5 minutes.

Step 2 Generously flour a work surface, then turn the dough out on the work surface. Lightly flour the bowl. Turn the outer edges of the dough up and into the center, working around the dough to form a ball. Place the dough, seam-side-down in the bowl. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rise until doubled in bulk, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 4 Generously flour a work surface, then turn the dough out on the work surface. Generously sprinkle cornmeal over the bottom of a 10-inch cast iron or non-stick-oven-proof skillet. Turn the outer edges of the dough up and into the center, working around the dough to form a ball. Place the dough, seam-side-down in the skillet, cover with a kitchen towel and let rise until it fills the skillet, about 1 hour.

Step 5 Brush the dough with the remaining 1 tablespoon of the butter then, with a razor blade or very sharp knife, slice an X in the dough.