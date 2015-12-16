Portuguese Clams with Potatoes and Chorizo

Step 1

In a large heavy pot heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Cook the chorizo, stirring, until browned about 4 minutes. Transfer the chorizo to a plate with a slotted spoon, reserving the fat in the pot. Stir in the potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 12 minutes. Stir in the onion and garlic and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the wine and the clams and boil, covered, until the clams open wide, 10 to 12 minutes.