Portuguese Clams with Potatoes and Chorizo
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6 
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Potatoes act as a perfect flavor sponge soaking up spicy, smoky chorizo, bright white wine and garlic. Slideshow: More Portuguese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 8 ounces fresh or dried chorizo, peeled and diced or crumbled
  • 1 pound waxy potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1 medium onion, sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 1 1/2 pounds small clams, such as littlenecks
  • 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Cook the chorizo, stirring, until browned about 4 minutes. Transfer the chorizo to a plate with a slotted spoon, reserving the fat in the pot. Stir in the potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 12 minutes. Stir in the onion and garlic and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the wine and the clams and boil, covered, until the clams open wide, 10 to 12 minutes.

Step 2    

Divide the clam, vegetables and broth between bowls and sprinkle with cilantro and scallion. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up