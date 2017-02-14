Porterhouse Steak
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Bryan Voltaggio and Michael Voltaggio
March 2017

For a perfectly tender and crusty steak, brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio salt their meat up to 12 hours before and let it sit, uncovered, in the refrigerator. This step seasons the meat to its core and pulls out moisture for a better sear. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 36-ounce porterhouse steak, cut 2 inches thick 
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Season the steak with  1 tablespoon of salt and transfer to the rack. Refrigerate, uncovered, overnight. Let the steak come to room temperature  30 minutes before cooking. 

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Heat a large cast-iron skillet until very hot, about 5 minutes. Pat the steak dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Cook the steak over moderate heat until browned and crusty, about 3 minutes. Add the butter, turn the meat and transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 120° for medium-rare, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer the steak to  a work surface and let rest for  10 minutes before serving.  

Serve With

Green Peppercorn Jus, Curry-Mustard Mayonnaise and House Steak Sauce.

