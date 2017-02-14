Porterhouse Steak

For a perfectly tender and crusty steak, brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio salt their meat up to 12 hours before and let it sit, uncovered, in the refrigerator. This step seasons the meat to its core and pulls out moisture for a better sear. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes
How to Make It
Set a rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Season the steak with 1 tablespoon of salt and transfer to the rack. Refrigerate, uncovered, overnight. Let the steak come to room temperature 30 minutes before cooking.
Preheat the oven to 400°. Heat a large cast-iron skillet until very hot, about 5 minutes. Pat the steak dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Cook the steak over moderate heat until browned and crusty, about 3 minutes. Add the butter, turn the meat and transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 120° for medium-rare, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer the steak to a work surface and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.
Author Name: Liola Vienty
Review Body: I always thought that you wanted to keep the juices inside of the meat.
Date Published: 2017-03-10
Author Name: Jordan Lebron
Review Body: How does leaving it uncovered improve the taste?
Date Published: 2017-03-10
Author Name: Ian Burelle
Review Body: Why heat the cast iron skillet in the oven rather than on the stove top? For a better, more accurate, temperature control?
Date Published: 2017-03-16
Author Name: Carole Toney
Review Body: Do you cook the steak in the hot skillet on both sides before you put it in the oven? Total of 3 minutes?
Date Published: 2017-05-05