Port Townsend No. 2
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Caitlin Laman

Caitlin Laman came up with this Old Tom gin cocktail when a customer requested a riff on a Martinez. In place  of the classic’s maraschino liqueur, she stirs in nutty crème de noyaux. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Old Tom gin, preferably Ransom
  • 1 1/2 ounces Cocchi Vermouth di Torino (slightly bitter red vermouth)
  • 3/4 teaspoon crème de noyaux (almond-flavored liqueur)
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the gin, vermouth and crème de noyaux. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a small chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the coupe.

