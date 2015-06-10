Port Townsend No. 2

Caitlin Laman came up with this Old Tom gin cocktail when a customer requested a riff on a Martinez. In place
of the classic’s maraschino liqueur, she stirs in nutty crème de noyaux.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a mixing glass, combine the gin, vermouth and crème de noyaux. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a small chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the coupe.
